Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Select Medical stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

