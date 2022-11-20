SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 2,220 at Morgan Stanley

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SGS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,390.00.

Shares of SGS stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96. SGS has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $33.82.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

