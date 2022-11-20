SI-BONE’s (SIBN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $45,792.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,536.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $45,792.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,536.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,966 shares of company stock worth $278,984 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $120,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

