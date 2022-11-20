Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 35,385 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 388.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,385 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Jackson Financial by 88.7% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 639,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jackson Financial by 275.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 870,296 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 109.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE:JXN opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.82%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

