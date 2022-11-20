Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

