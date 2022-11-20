Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Roku by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 131.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 347.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $55.65 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $266.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,595 shares of company stock valued at $486,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

