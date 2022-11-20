Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,050 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $2,063,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $269.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.14.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

