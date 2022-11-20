Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMWB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.
SMWB stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
