Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMWB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Similarweb Trading Down 0.2 %

SMWB stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Similarweb Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Similarweb by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Similarweb by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Similarweb by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Similarweb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

