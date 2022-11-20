Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.12. 17,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 38,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.
