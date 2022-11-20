Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Trading Up 5.9%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 7,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 48,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
