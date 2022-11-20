Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Trading Up 5.9%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 7,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 48,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.