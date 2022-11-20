Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

