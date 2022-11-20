Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

NYSE SQM opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 92.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after acquiring an additional 954,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,365,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after buying an additional 475,285 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

