Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,873,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,528.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,163,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 1,091,961 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

SOFI stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

