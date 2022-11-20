Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

