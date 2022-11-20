Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 41.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 950,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,099,000 after buying an additional 277,977 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 399,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 131.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 226,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 128,483 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.

