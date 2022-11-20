Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 712.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 57,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 37,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $9,149,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 160,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,537,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Visa Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.93. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $398.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.