Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,126 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

