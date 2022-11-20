Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 80.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $361.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

