Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Director Sells $299,767.20 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Graves sold 21,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $299,767.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,864,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

SOVO stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 28.9% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

