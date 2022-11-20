Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Down 2.6 %
Spark Networks stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.
About Spark Networks
