Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.15. 1,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.