Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.15. 1,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.
Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.