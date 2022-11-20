Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Sprague Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business's 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Sprague Resources Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Sprague Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.79%.

In other Sprague Resources news, major shareholder Sprague Hp Holdings Llc acquired 6,689,383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $133,787,660.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,548,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,976,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprague Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sprague Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company's stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Further Reading

