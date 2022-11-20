SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,495 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of SPS Commerce worth $26,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 60.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $1,155,388.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $3,091,625. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SPS Commerce stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.18. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $152.09.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
