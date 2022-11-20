State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $81.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.65.
Shares of STT stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in State Street by 1,533.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in State Street by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
