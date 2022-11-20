State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $81.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.65.

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in State Street by 1,533.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in State Street by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

