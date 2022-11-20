StealthGas (GASS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.
StealthGas Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ GASS opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.90. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Institutional Trading of StealthGas
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on GASS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.
