Steen Feldskov Purchases 315,787 Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) insider Steen Feldskov bought 315,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,473.61 ($11,132.33).
CAP-XX Stock Down 4.6 %
LON:CPX opened at GBX 3.63 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. CAP-XX Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7 ($0.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.
CAP-XX Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.