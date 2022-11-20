Steen Feldskov Purchases 315,787 Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) insider Steen Feldskov bought 315,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,473.61 ($11,132.33).

CAP-XX Stock Down 4.6 %

LON:CPX opened at GBX 3.63 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. CAP-XX Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7 ($0.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

