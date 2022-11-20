Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

