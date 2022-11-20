Stephens Lowers VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $21.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of VZIO opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 253.43 and a beta of 1.72. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,906,118 shares in the company, valued at $134,658,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 606,116 shares of company stock worth $6,658,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,627,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 24.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,523,000 after acquiring an additional 576,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 9.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

