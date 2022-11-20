Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Put Options (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 35,356 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 324% compared to the average volume of 8,337 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 363.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 49,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 233.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

