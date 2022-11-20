Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Put Options (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 35,356 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 324% compared to the average volume of 8,337 put options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 363.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 49,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 233.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000.
Shares of DB stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
