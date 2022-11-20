StockNews.com Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NERV. JMP Securities cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 7.2 %
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.38.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
