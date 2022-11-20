StockNews.com Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NERV. JMP Securities cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

