StockNews.com Downgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of NOAH opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Noah has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $918.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Noah by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Noah by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Noah in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Noah by 112.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 16.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,451 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

