StockNews.com Downgrades Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.
Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.
