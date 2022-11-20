StockNews.com Downgrades Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.

Institutional Trading of Shaw Communications

About Shaw Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439,058 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,665 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,641 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.