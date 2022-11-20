StockNews.com Lowers AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACRX opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. apricus wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 123,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

