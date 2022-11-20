StockNews.com Lowers Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $124.21 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

