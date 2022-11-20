StockNews.com Lowers Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

BSRR stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $321.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.00. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,765 shares of company stock worth $170,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

