StockNews.com Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $210.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.93.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

