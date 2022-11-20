StockNews.com Upgrades Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to “Strong-Buy”

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.