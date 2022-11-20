StoneX Group (SNEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNEX opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.98. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneX Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.