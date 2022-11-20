Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 59.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 244,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 229,617 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 232,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 149,117 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 48,289 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.