Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.