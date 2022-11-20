Synovus Financial Corp Has $626,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.2 %

ALB stock opened at $276.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.