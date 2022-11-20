Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Tapestry by 3,869.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,517 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,597 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 650.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.