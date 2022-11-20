Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,552 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $37,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $162.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.