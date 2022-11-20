Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average of $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

