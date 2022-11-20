Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.44. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

