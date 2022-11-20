Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $200.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.07.

Shares of Target stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

