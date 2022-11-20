TD Securities Trims NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Target Price to C$10.50

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFYEF. CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

NFI Group Cuts Dividend

NFI Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

