TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Price Performance

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,079 shares of company stock worth $9,130,653. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

