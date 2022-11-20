Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

