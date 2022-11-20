Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Trading Up 0.1%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.64% of Texas Community Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

